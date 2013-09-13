Core Liquidity Markets Announces the Release of Their WebTrader Trading Platform

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets based in Sydney, Australia proudly announces the launch of their Web Trader trading platform which will allow traders easy access to their trading accounts from any place in the world without having to install or download software. Developed by a team of engineers using advanced trading technologies Core Liquidity Markets Web Trader will simplify the lives of private investors, introducing brokers, and high-frequency traders alike. “We’re so happy to offer this comprehensive trading platform to our clients.” said Michael Markarian, Managing Partner of Core Liquidity Markets. “Just one of the advantages with Web Trader will be more efficient trades that sync up with MetaTrader 4 which will provide complete flexibility for our clients.”



Offering a complete customization of the client’s trading space via advanced indicators and charting capabilities offering resources like quick updates of order tickets Core Liquidity Markets Web Trader simplifies the process. Flexible leverage choices up to 400 to 1 can be utilized as well as one click order entries for fast execution. Automated and FIX API trading coupled with exceptional support 24 hours a day 6 days a week will allow users to trade anywhere with any of the products offered by the company.