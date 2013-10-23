Core Liquidity Markets Announces Trading on the Brazilian Real and the South African Rand

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets, an Australia-based Forex and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced trading on the Brazilian Real (BRL) and the South African Rand (ZAR). Both of these currencies will be streamed and available for trading on Core Liquidity Markets MetaTrader 4 Platform.



The Real currently holds the highest volatility level of any of the Latin American currencies. Despite recent declines the Real has appreciated 10% vs. the US dollar since last August. The South African Rand has rebounded nicely vs. the US dollar in recent months. Many analyst look for the Rand to be one of the best performing currencies next year.



“It has been the mission for Core Liquidity Markets to be customer driven in the products that it offers and this is demonstrated in the announcement of trading of these new exotic pairs.” states Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets.



To learn more about trading these currencies please visit www.clmforex.com



The information contained is made available by Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd (Core Liquidity Markets) (ACN 164 994 049.) Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products, which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com.