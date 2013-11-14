Core Liquidity Markets Announces VPS Hosting Partnership with Commercial Network Services (CNS)

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced its VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting partnership with the award winning CNS (Commercial Network Services).



CNS is the Worldwide Leader in VPS hosting and has won numerous awards including an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. CNS has been offering managed network services in over 100 countries since 1995.



Core Liquidity Markets will sponsor up to $42.80 (Trader's VPS Value Edition - NYC 2 CPU cores included with 1152MB RAM) each month to any client who trades over 50 lots (round turn) and maintains an account balance of $5,000 USD.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets says “We are very excited about our new partnership with CNS. The combination of our trade server colocation in the Equinix NY4 IBX data centers with the CNS hosting enables clients to achieve low latency speeds of 1 millisecond or better, placing us amongst some of the fastest speeds offered in the CNS network of brokers.”



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer

Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal.