Core Liquidity Markets Launch New Pricing Structures for Active Traders

Core Liquidity Markets is now enabling clients the ability to trade on narrow spreads. What does this mean for you? Essentially, the difference between a bid and the asking price or the price bought and the price sold now comes with a much lower risk and restrictions, and clients can implement a short-term strategy in the market with ease.



Traders can choose between a $25,000 USD or $100,000 trading structure of FX, binaries, metals and CFDs. Additional trading platforms are also provided on MetaTrader 4, Webtrader, Mobile Trader and API. Also, included is leverage on Forex up to 100:1 & Metals up to 50:1 vs. 400:1 & Metals up to 100:1 on the basic Core trader plan. Client also gain access to market research & trading tools on both plans compared to VPS hosting on basic.



Managing partner, Michael Markarian speaks exclusively about all of the benefits of the new structure, providing this quote: "Professional Traders and Money Manager will find our spreads to be extremely competitive and our trade execution second to none."



Core Liquidity is known as a Direct Market Access Brokerage firm that provides 15 banks of liquidity. The company offers their clients the ability to trade currency crosses in both EUR and USD. With DMA, clients gain access to permits buy edge firms to execute trades with smaller charges. Due the the fact that all trading is done electronically, there is less possibility of error. This execution is extremely very quick, so traders are better able to take benefit from very short-lived selling opportunities. Currently clients can upgrade to either pricing structures based on individual of company investing goals. New prospects also have the option to open an account or sign up for a demo account.



About Core Liquidity

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution, and complete transparency of pricing. Their core mission is to become the world’s leading Forex and Binary Options Broker, by delivering the latest technology and providing aggressive pricing and quality service.



For more information about Core Liquidity Markets please visit: www.clmforex.com