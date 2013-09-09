Core Liquidity Markets Now Offers Binary Options Trading in MetaTrader 4

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets, a renowned name when it comes to providing a marketplace for individual traders, now offers binary options trading in MetaTrader 4, one of the most sought after trading platforms by the company. Experts confirm that trading in binary option can be difficult for the people who are new to the market. The new offering by the company would help both novice and experienced people to get rid of the related issues.



Michael Markrian Managing Partner of Core Liquidity Markets said, “With the ever increasing popularity of Binary Options we are excited to offer this product directly on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Our clients no longer need to switch platforms when trading binary options and they can utilize all of the tools with MetaTrader 4 including Expert Advisors.” He further added, “Our aim is to emerge as the most preferred Forex and Binary Options Broker by offering the latest technology, providing aggressive pricing and quality service to the clients.”



The MetaTrader 4 platform offers a user friendly interface that is easy to learn and operate irrespective if the user’s prior experience in the field. The MT4 trading option also provides an advanced charting ability that enables traders to execute trading options along with analyzing the technical parts of the marketplace. The platform is a protected one that encrypts the data between the traders and server to avoid virus attacks.



Core Liquidity Markets offers a market to investors and brokers who are looking for faster execution and affordable prices. The company provides a lot of benefits to the traders including access to the multiple platforms, binary options trading directly on MT4, 24/6 support, Fix API trading, multi-currency account funding options and flexible leverage choices up to 400 to 1.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a renowned company that offers financial services to the clients across the globe.