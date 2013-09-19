Core Liquidity Markets Now Offers Chinese RMB Trading

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2013 --Core liquidity markets an established name when it comes to providing Forex and binary options trading now offers trading on the Chinese RMB. The USD CNY pair is made available and streamed to the MetaTrader 4 system provided by Core Liquidity Markets.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner of Core Liquidity Markets said, "for years we have had ever increasing demand for this product and we are truly excited to finally provide trading on the Chinese RMB for our clients."



The Chinese currency or the Yuan has appreciated over 34% against the US dollar over the past eight years. Many experts anticipate that the Chinese Yuan may become one of the top three global traded currencies by 2015.



