Core Liquidity Markets Offers New Ultra Low Latency Trade Execution by Colocating at Equinix

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2013 --In a continuing effort to provide customers with faster trade execution Core Liquidity Markets announces its partnership with Equinix.



The Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers offer much more than just state-of-the-art carrier-neutral colocation space and carrier-dense interconnections. The IBX Data Centers are home to an increasing number of large enterprises, as well as robust digital ecosystems for cloud, mobility, content and financial services. By locating Core Liquidity Markets' servers in the Equinix Data Centers NY4 and NY7, we are surrounded by opportunities to form new interconnections with business partners, service providers and networks alike, including; 450 + financial buy-side and sell-side firms.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets said “Two things that we highly value are; speed of execution and a deep liquidity pool.” Core Liquidity Markets connects to over 15 tier-one liquidity providers, offering clients executable streaming prices and liquidity in over 37 different curency pairs including USD/CNY, USD/INR, USD/BRL.



Many studies have shown that the best method to alleviate any latency issues is to have the broker and the liquidity provider in the same data center facility. Some other benefits of this relationship is the security and integrity of the data.



Core Liquidity Markets affers ist clients several platforms including MetaTrader 4, Webtrader, Mobile Trader and FIX API connections.



To learn more please visit www.clmforex.com