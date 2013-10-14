Core Liquidity Markets Unveils Introducing Broker Program

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets, an Australia-based Forex and Binary Options broker, has announced a new program for Introducing Brokers. The compensation program for introducing brokers and white label partners allows brokers to capture commissions in real time. These commissions are earned based on the trading activity of any client referred to the company.



Tiered commissions structures enable participants to maintain a network of Sub IBs and get paid for their efforts. In addition, they have access to a transparent back office, allowing brokers to keep track of client’s trading activity and reporting. Personalized links and marketing materials are also included in the package. These ensure proper identification of clients at all times. All of these features are available in a program the company is offering with no start-up cost.



Managing Partner Michael Markarian said, "We are very excited about our new Introducing Broker program. We feel that we have some of the highest payouts in the industry."



Core Liquidity Markets has set competitive commission rates through its program. Introducing Brokers also have the most cutting-edge tools in the financial services industry. In addition, private investors, introducing brokers, and other high-frequency traders have access to a resource for automated binary options trading. Participants benefit with multiple platform access and low account minimums. They also have options for multi-currency account funding.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Providing some of the most competitive solutions in the industry, the company also features a White Label program for partners with growing businesses. It allows them to create customizable online trading systems. The MetaTrader 4 system is fully accessible, and branded with the client’s name, logo, and language. Participants have access to deep liquidity, advanced pricing execution, and the ability to protect their client database accessible only to them.



Learn more about Core Liquidity Markets and its programs, or try a demo account or open a live account, go to www.clmforex.com