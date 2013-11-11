Core Liquidity Markets Unveils Multi Account Trader MAT for Money Managers

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2013 --As evidenced by the latest data, FX volumes continue to increase on a YOY basis. Trading in foreign exchange markets averaged $5.3 trillion per day in April 2013. This is up from $4.0 trillion in April 2010 and $3.3 trillion in April 2007. A growing component of this total volume consists of trading activities from retail investors. While an increase in volume is encouraging news for traders and brokers alike, trading remains to a challenging proposition for the average individual trader for a number of reasons – 24/5 trading, use of leverage, volatility, just to name a few. That said these same factors that increase risk also contribute to the potential for outsized returns.



As a result, many individual traders are seeking a guidance or advice when it comes to trading the Forex market. This need has manifested itself in the form of many types of services – social trading, trade signals, mirror trading, etc. While these services are certainly innovative and possible as a result of technological advances in internet and programming technology, traditional money managers are still viewed as the most stable and transparent source of advice when trading Forex. In turn, a growing trend in the industry continues to be an increase in demand for managed Forex accounts.



These investors range from retail traders that have not had success trading themselves all the way to sophisticated high net worth individuals looking to allocate a portion of their investable assets to the Forex markets in return for consistent returns. Forex is a non-correlated asset that institutions and hedge funds have traded for years as a way to reduce portfolio risk and increase overall returns and now more individuals are looking to replicate this strategy.



While most individuals are not able or willing to meet the minimum account requirements imposed by most professional money management firms, there are many money managers, CTA’s or trading systems that only require a few thousand dollars in order to have their accounts managed.



To give Money Managers the ability trade on behalf of an unlimited number of Sub accounts, Core Liquidity Markets offers the Multi Account. MAT was designed specifically for Professional Traders and Money Managers a convenient trading tool to operate multiple MT4 trading accounts simultaneously, while trading from one Master Account. Money Managers can utilize seamlessly access MAT on either MT4 or the FX LITE Desktop WebTrader platform.



Multi-Account Trader Client Features:

- Login To One MT4 Terminal

- Allocate Trades To Multiple Sub Accounts

- Flexible Allocation Parameters – Lot, Free Margin, Percentage, Balance, Equity, or Copy

- Display All Trades In A Tree Structure

- MetaQuotes Approved MT4 Integration

- MAT Can Run EAs On Any Number Of Accounts

- Ability To Close Individual Sub-Accounts Trades



