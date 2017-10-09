CoreCap Investments Executive Named VP of Local Compliance Pros Chapter

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --CoreCap Investments Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Judith Villarreal, has been elected Vice President of Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals (AICP) Midwest Chapter. The Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals serves the insurance compliance community by promoting relationships, exchanging information, and providing learning opportunities within a dynamic regulatory environment.



Villarreal has spent over three decades as a leading compliance expert in the insurance and broker dealer space. A graduate of Chicago Kent University Law School, Villarreal continues to earn designations including Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US), Certified Anti-Laundering Money Specialist (CAMS), and several other FINRA certifications.



"I look forward to sharing and learning with other compliance professionals in the increasingly complicated regulatory world," Villarreal commented.



Villarreal was elected by other AICP members. She will serve four years in this position.



