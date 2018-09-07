CoreValue Ranked Among Top Mobile App Development Companies in New Jersey in 2018

Rochelle Park, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --CoreValue, a New Jersey - based software and technology services company, is listed among the top 10 mobile app development companies in New Jersey in 2018, according to Top App Development Companies platform.



This is a platform promoting prime vendors in app development across the globe, with the purpose of helping buyers find the right partners for their next app development projects. As a worldwide listing, it provides high exposure to app development companies that offer customized app solutions to clients over a wide range of industries.



Mobile applications today are bound to outrank user expectations in order to keep up with the current competition in the market. CoreValue is pleased to be recognized as a proven supplier of mobile apps development services and also our own flagship content orchestration and distribution platform and framework CoreContent.



Apart from developing mobile apps, we are also working consistently on bringing our clients' ideas to life by building customized software and high-end technology solutions.



We appreciate Top App Development Companies platform for their research and for their reviews regarding CoreValue.



Igor Kruglyak, President of Corevalue, said: "Being a long time New Jersey resident and having our company headquartered there, makes me very proud that Top App Development group acknowledged our efforts in bringing excellent services to our customers".



About CoreValue

CoreValue is a Global Software and Technology Services company, providing Cloud based implementation services, Data Science and Machine Learning powered solutions, and Mobile & Web application design and development services to industries such as Finance, Pharmatech, and Healthcare. Among our Clients are investors, funded startups, mid-sized enterprises and Fortune 50 through 500 companies.