CORJL Announces New Integrations and Features, Available for Etsy and Other Digital Shop Owners

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --In a world of uncertainty, it is certain that things will change. Families, friends, businesses, economies and countries are having to adapt to new living situations, financial circumstances and personal heartache with COVID-19. For the first time ever, graduations, weddings, birthdays, baby showers and other much-anticipated events are being canceled, postponed or reorganized.



Despite the turbulent market conditions, Corjl and a growing list of online shops, has adopted and thrived in the current situation. Virtual and drive-by graduation invitations, for example, have exploded in popularity in recent weeks, in order to accommodate new safety guidelines for gatherings.



Aside from developing a safe-distance invitation platform, Corjl has developed new integrations for Shopify and WooCommerce and seeks to further empower business owners with advanced asset management tools and business partnerships. Their highly popular Etsy integration has changed the landscape of digital items and personalized commerce.



With mobile and computer friendly in browser editing, many customers choose to seek out products on Etsy shops and websites that are specifically integrated with Corjl. Jessica at Greengate Images, for example, has been using Corjl to create self-editable invitations and said she has seen an increase in sales after automating. "Corjl helped build my confidence in my products so I could really go for it and list more items with the look I wanted. My sales have gone up dramatically these past months!"



As the U.S. and group gatherings open back up for business, a rapid resurgence in party planning, travel and other celebratory events is expected and Corjl will be poised to grow exponentially.



Founded in 2017, Corjl Software is a SaaS platform developed to improve the transactions of personalized items for sale in popular markets, such as Etsy.com. Corjl's demo editor enables end-users to personalize their purchased items, without the aid of the seller. Corjl is an Etsy featured application that integrates with Etsy, Shopify and WooCommerce. For more information, visit www.corjl.com.



