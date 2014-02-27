Cornboard Acquires OEM Press Systems

Fullerton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2014 --Corn Board Manufacturing Inc. (CBMI), an eco-friendly manufacturer of pressed wood alternatives, announced today its acquisition of OEM Press Systems. The new partnership will focus on providing greater innovation, improved technology and expanded capacity in the sustainable green-design arena.



“The common bond of innovation between CBMI and OEM is what makes this acquisition so sensible. Combining these two leaders in their industries will pay dividends to customers of CBMI and OEM by having better products and greater focus” said OEM Chairman Andrew Murphy.



OEM was founded in 1983 by the late John Copp who invented and patented his own unique press design. It has been used in the manufacturing of high tech products over the last 30 years for companies like Boeing, Dupont, Dow, US Army, 3M, Honeywell, SpaceX and many more. He was loved by many and regarded as an inspiring leader, a man of compassion and kindness, fairness and empathy.



“CornBoard™ Manufacturing is on the cutting-edge of eco-friendly design,” said Corn Board Manufacturing CEO Lane Segerstrom. “OEM has a long and positive history and we are thrilled to be taking CBMI to the next level.



CornBoard™ is a renewable and an eco-friendly alternative to pressed wood. Corn stover is combined with resin and bonded under heat and pressure to create CornBoard™. CornBoard™ is a new innovative pressed board that can be engineered and designed specifically for the application.



Located in Fullerton, California, OEM Press Systems is recognized as a leading manufacturer of Vacuum Lamination Press equipment for the electronics, composite and aerospace industries worldwide



"We are so excited to see my father's hard work and dedication payoff and for his dream to continue through the CBMI team. I know that this partnership and CBMI’s revolutionary product would make my father proud" said Aimee Copp.



