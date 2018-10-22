Cornejo & Sons Joins Build-Pride Movement as Associated Partner Company

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --Build-Pride, construction career advocacy organization, continues to gain momentum with the addition of Cornejo & Sons as an Associated Partner Company.



Cornejo & Sons and all their subsidiaries are dedicated to providing quality services and materials to the construction industry in Kansas and throughout the Midwest. Exceeding their customers' expectations and providing resolutions for their construction projects is a top priority for Cornejo & Sons.



"Attracting and training quality employees for a career in the construction trades is vital for the continued growth of Cornejo & Sons," says Jacob Wayman, Business Development Manager at Cornejo & Sons. "We're excited to join our colleagues in supporting the work that Build-Pride is doing to engage students all across Kansas and showcase the opportunities to build a rewarding career in Construction right here in Kansas."



Build-Pride was born in 2016 when a group of construction industry leaders recognized the looming threat they faced in recruiting enough talent to meet forecasted growth in their industry. Together, leaders at Zernco Inc., Hi-Tech Interiors and Mahaney Roofing provided the seed funding that created Build-Pride, and began a program of reaching out to students, parents and educators across Kansas to create better understanding of the lucrative opportunities provided by a career in the construction trades.



"It's exciting to see a leader in the construction industry like Cornejo & Sons join us in the Build-Pride movement," said Ashley Thill, CEO of Zernco Inc. and Board Member at Build-Pride. "When leading construction companies band together, our resources are more effective in solving a common challenge to our industry."



Members of the Board of Directors include:

Ashley Thill- Zernco, Inc.- CEO

Damon Young- Mahaney Roofing- Vice President

Scott Ludwick- Harbinger Concrete- CEO

Jason McCracken- Hi-Tech Interiors- Chief Operations Officer

Michael Greenlee- Retired Sergeant First Class- Build-Pride Chief Ambassador



Build-Pride Founding Partners are Zernco Inc., Mahaney Roofing, Hi-Tech Interiors and Harbinger Concrete. Associated Partner companies include Cornejo & Sons and Diversified Construction.



More information about Build-Pride can be found at Build-Pride.com