Cornerstone Pros Provides Comfort Tips for Holiday Gatherings

Constantly adjusting the thermostat to cool or heat the home during a family gathering will use up more energy. Having multiple guests in the home will naturally increase the temperature, which means setting the thermostat lower earlier on in the day will be ideal to level out the temperature. Doors and windows should also remain closed as often as possible to prevent comfortable air from escaping, though they can be opened for brief periods if the temperature gets too high.



Improving the home's indoor air quality is also advised prior to inviting family and friends over. Because viruses can survive and reproduce more effectively in colder weather, guests may be at higher risk at holiday gatherings. Changing air filters or installing equipment, like an air scrubber or UV light system, can help reduce air contaminants and the spread of airborne bacteria.



