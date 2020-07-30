Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2020 --The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a wrinkle in the aviation industry with fewer helicopter accidents, temporary closes in public air travel, and increases in private aviation sales.



The Coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the way we socialize with others, it has affected the way that we work, travel, and interact with the world around us. The aviation industry has felt the impact of Coronavirus in several profound ways. With some positive effects and some negative, one thing is for sure, the aviation industry will never be the same.



On a positive note, reduced helicopter activity has resulted in fewer helicopter accidents according to data released by the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team. Reducing harmful and fatal helicopter accidents has been a positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry. Over the next five years, USHST hopes to decrease fatal accident rates substantially, making helicopter travel safer for pilots and travelers.



Perhaps the most profound impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the aviation industry is the closing of borders and international air travel. With travelers having to cancel family trips, vacations, and travel plans for 2020, the aviation industry has felt a financial punch in lost funding and even bankruptcy. Airlines such as Avianca, Virgin Australia, and Trans States Airlines have filed for bankruptcy amidst the pandemic.



Private aircraft brokers have seen an increase in aviation sales in the last 7 months. With closed borders and uncertain travel conditions, now more than ever, travelers are entertaining the idea of purchasing private aircraft for their travel needs. Not only have aviation sales increased but so have short-term aviation leases. While large airlines have felt the impact of the pandemic, small private aircraft brokers have seen an increase in business.



