Coronavirus Travel Nursing Jobs in Nevada Increase as Virus Spreads

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak spoke to the press to declare Nevada in a state of emergency. He said:



"Protecting Nevadans' public health and safety is my top priority, and this declaration will give our State additional tools and flexibility to respond to this rapidly developing situation and advance measures to mitigate and ultimately contain COVID-19. As part of our emergency declaration, I ordered the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center and our Nevada Health Response team, which will be leading our fight against COVID-19 and exploring ways to mitigate the impacts to our State and its citizens."



After this declaration, the governor took the moment to announce the Nevada Health Response website. The website was a collaborative effort with the state's Department of Health and Human Services to provide Nevada residents with verified and trusted information about the coronavirus, including relevant news and statistics, information about prevention, and a Frequently Asked Questions section.



High-Paying Travel Nursing Jobs in Nevada and Nationwide

Elite Specialty Staffing is a travel nursing agency committed to placing travel nurses in important jobs across our nation. As with other states, as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, so do the needs of hospitals and all other medical facilities. We have seen a spike in numbers of job postings in the last week in Nevada, specifically in Las Vegas.



Understandably, with the increase in closures and social distancing, medical facilities are increasingly concerned about their most vulnerable patients. Many of our job postings are for telemetry positions such as this one, a Telemetry RN position available now in Las Vegas, NV. The following is a preview of this particular job listing page with more information about the position and telemetry travel nurses.



"Registered nurses who work in telemetry provide care for patients with cardiovascular complications and they oversee the continuous monitoring of the patient's heart rhythm and vital signs. In order to perform telemetry, echocardiogram sensors are placed on a patient's chest and the patient's cardiac rhythm appears in a central location. Telemetry nurses are found throughout the United States in clinical facilities, including hospitals and other inpatient health centers. Patients who are typically taken care of by Telemetry travel nurses can be of any age and often present with conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, electrolyte imbalances, and other diagnoses…"



From reading the position description you can see that a travel nurse taking a telemetry position such as this will be caring for some of the most vulnerable patients in this time of COVID-19. Providing essential healthcare services for these people is a vital part of stemming the tide.



Additionally, in Las Vegas, we've seen a spike in registered nurse positions for Critical Care Units and Intensive Care Units. We have a high number of these positions available for immediate filling including this CCU travel nursing job. The following is a preview of this particular job listing page with more information about the position and CCU/ICU travel nurses in general.



"Critical care unit (CCU) and Intensive care unit (ICU) travel nurses are nurses who have specialized skills in providing care to patients who are in critical condition. CCU and ICU nurses work in various departments, including post-op units, intensive care units, burn units, and other specialized areas within hospitals that provide critical care. Most positions for ICU travel nurses are found in the hospital setting. Nurses who work in ICU can also choose subspecialties, such as Medical ICU, Cardiovascular ICU, Burn ICU, Surgical ICU, Neuro ICU, and others. Throughout the United States, there are also rehabilitation facilities that employ critical care nurses because they have extensive experience with tracheostomy tubes and ventilators…"



Not surprisingly, we have a number of emergency room RN positions for hospitals in Las Vegas as well. Emergency rooms serve as the front line for people coming in with a variety of illnesses or injuries, and now under the conditions of the pandemic, they are busier than ever. Take a look at this preview of a job posting for an Emergency Room Registered Nurse:



"The ER nurse must be able to identify and triage a patient's signs and symptoms and effectively communicate this information to the attending physician in a timely manner in order to get the patient the appropriate help they need. Furthermore, emergency room nurses assist in the implementation of treatment plans, IV administration, injections, medications, educating patients on prescription information, and helping with EKGs and other triage procedures…"



Statistics on the Number of Coronavirus Cases in Nevada

As of April 9, 2020, the Nevada Health Response site is reporting over 2,450 positive cases and 80 COVID 19 deaths. In response to the increasing numbers, the Governor released new restrictions on grocery stores and closing sporting and recreational gatherings and businesses. Despite restrictions and closings, what we know about the virus is that it will continue to spread and for now the numbers of positive cases and numbers of persons needing medical care for treatment will rise, creating additional strain on facilities and hospitals that have up to now already been laboring under the nursing shortage that has affected us in the last years.



At Elite Specialty Staffing we are honored to be part of the solution to connect nurses with key positions in hospitals and medical facilities across the nation in dire need of staff as they combat coronavirus in their communities, towns, and cities. We know that in order to take care of the most vulnerable among us, nurses are vital.



If considering taking a travel nursing job in Nevada, be sure that all one's registered nursing licenses and credentials are up to date. Check out the Nevada Board of Nursing's website for further information about the nursing regulations in the state of Nevada.



Being a travel nurse with Elite Specialty Staffing will get a nurse placed in key positions to make a difference in other medical staff's lives as filling a vacancy will ease their burden.



Work with Elite Specialty Staffing to Enjoy Lucrative Travel Nursing Benefits:

- High Pay and Bonuses

- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance from Day One

- Free Private Housing or Generous Housing Allowance

- Tax Advantage Plan

- Weekly Payroll Deposit

- Free Online CEUs

- 401(k) Plans

- Traveler Rewards and Discounts

- Travel and Licensure Reimbursements