Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services is an accredited dealer through the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). With nearly 40 years of experience offering aircraft dealer services, Corporate Fleet Services shares some of the reasons why butters and sellers should work with an accredited dealer through the IADA.



The IADA is an elite organization that represents the most reputable aircraft dealers, brokers, and aviation professionals worldwide. Its membership is composed of experts who adhere to the highest ethical standards, ensuring transparency, trust, and professionalism in all their dealings.



According to Corporate Fleet Services here are some of the reasons why buyers and seller should choose accredited dealers through the IADA to handle private aircraft transactions:



Expertise

IADA members possess extensive knowledge and experience in international aircraft transactions. They have a deep understanding of the complexities involved in cross-border deals, including legal and regulatory requirements, tax implications, and import/export considerations.



Integrity

Membership in the IADA signifies a commitment to ethical conduct and the highest standards of integrity. This fosters a secure and transparent transaction environment, reducing risks and enhancing peace of mind.



Vast Network

IADA members have access to an extensive network of industry professionals, including legal experts, financial advisors, and technical specialists. This network enables them to provide comprehensive support to international buyers and sellers, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is a proud accredited dealer through the International Aircraft Dealers Association. With access to a wide range of pre-owned jets from all over the globe, CFS Jets connects their clients with the ideal aircraft model that matches their needs and budget.



Handling the various complex aspects of private aircraft sales, CFS Jets makes the international aircraft sales and acquisitions process as seamless as possible! Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and their accreditation with the International Aircraft Dealers Association.