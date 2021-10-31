Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a range of impressive private aircraft for sale, including Citation Jets for sale. With nearly 40 years of experience offering private jets to an international client base, Corporate Fleet Services used their knowledge to answer their clients' most frequently asked questions about Citation Jets.



How many Citation Jets have been produced?

The Cessna Citation Jet is the largest business jet fleet with over 7,500 Citations delivered since the 1970s. There are several different Citation Jet models including the I/SP, CJ1-3, XLS, and Latitude.



How many people can Citation Jets carry?

While there are several different Citation Jet models on the market, on average, Citation Jets can carry 7 passengers.



How much do Cessna Citation Jets cost?

The cost of a Cessna Citation Jet depends on a few factors such as the condition of the jet, if the jet is new/used, and the age of the Citation Jet. As a general rule, brand new Cessna Citations cost between 4.5-21 million--however, used models may be significantly less.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an international aircraft sales and acquisitions service that has a vast inventory of quality private jets, including Citation Jets for sale. But more than their large inventory of private aircraft, Corporate Fleet Services offers their clients a range of other valuable services including short term leasing, due diligence, contracting, marketing, and so much more. By working with their clients' needs and budgets, the team of experienced brokers at Corporate Fleet Services aims to make private aircraft transactions as hassle-free as possible, with turnaround times of less than 90 days in most cases.



Get in touch with Corporate Fleet Services today, or visit cfsjets.com to learn more about their Citation Jets for sale which include CJ1s, CJ2s, CJ3s, I/SPs, and off-market Citation Jet models!