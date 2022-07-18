Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services is an international aircraft broker company providing a wide range of aircraft, such as Hawker jets for sale, to an international audience. While there are several quality aircraft to choose from, the Hawker has been a popular choice for nearly 100 years.



Corporate Fleet Services knows a thing or two about Hawker jets for sale which is why they have answered some frequently asked questions that Hawker aircraft buyers should know before their purchase.



How much do Hawker jets cost?

While the price of a Hawker jet varies greatly depending on the condition, age, and specific model, the average price of a Hawker is estimated at $3.8 million.



How many models of Hawker jet are on the market?

Over the years there have been a total of nine Hawker jet models, which are:



- 4000

- 900XP

- 850

- 750

- 700A

- 400XP

- 800XP

- 800A

- 800SP



Does Beechcraft produce Hawker jets?

While Textron Aviation, which is owned by Beechcraft, no longer manufactures Hawkers, Hawkers are still on the market as pre-owned aircraft.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, helps private aircraft buyers and sellers get the most from their investment. With a huge selection of private aircraft models in their inventory, such as Hawker jets for sale, Corporate Fleet Services works diligently to match private aircraft buyers with the ideal aircraft that not only meets their needs, but exceeds their expectations. Founded in 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has been the preferred private aircraft broker company throughout the nation, and the globe.



As Accredited Dealers of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), Corporate Fleet Services has a vast range of connections, enabling them to speed up the sales and acquisitions process, in most cases to 90 days or less. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and Hawker jets for sale!