Cornelius, NC -- 11/22/2023 -- Corporate Fleet Services is internationally recognized as the leading private jet dealer association in the nation. To ensure that their clients understand the value of hiring a private jet dealer, they have answered these frequently asked questions:



What is the Role of a private jet dealer?

A private jet dealer refers to a business or individual specializing in the buying and selling of private aircraft. They serve as an in-between for buyers and sellers, facilitating transactions and ensuring that both parties achieve favorable outcomes.



Why should buyers and sellers employ the help of a private jet dealer?

It all boils down to experience. Private jet dealers bring a wealth of expertise, experience, and industry connections to the table, making it easier to navigate the complex world of private aviation. They help locate the right aircraft at a fair price, handle negotiations, and ensure that all necessary documentation and due diligence are meticulously managed.



What should one consider when engaging with a private jet dealer?

When looking for a suitable private jet dealer, buyers and sellers should consider factors like their reputation, industry experience, and the extent of their professional network.



What other services are offered by private jet dealers?

Private jet dealers go beyond just buying and selling aircraft. They provide a range of services that encompass aircraft management, maintenance oversight, and assistance in exploring options like charter services or fractional ownership.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is an internationally recognized private jet dealers association specializing in the buying and selling of private aircraft. With experience in the private jet aircraft realm since 1984, Corporate Fleet Services brings nearly four decades of experience and industry connections to the table.



As members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), CFS Jets have a broad reach, enabling them to provide the best service to their clients. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Corporate Fleet Services today!