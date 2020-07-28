Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is an international jet sales, acquisitions, and leasing company that deals with private aircraft for personal and corporate use. CFS Jets is stocked with an impressive inventory of Cessnas for sale, including three outstanding models; 1978 Conquest II, 2000 Citation Excel, and 2014 Citation CJ4.



The Cessna Aircraft Company was an American aviation aircraft manufacturer that produced quality private aircraft solutions for personal and corporate use. With models still available in the used aircraft market, private aircraft buyers are purchasing the last available Cessnas for sale. CFS Jets is a proud carrier of various Cessna models to fit a range of needs.



The 1978 Conquest II is a sleek 9-seater model known for its performance and classic charm. Equipped with various cabin amenities such as executive tables, storage areas, cabin dividers, lavatory areas, and more, this classic model gets you in the air with ease and style.



The 2000 Citation Excel is a luxurious private aircraft with up to 11 seating options. With six-row flat-screen monitors and a glassy walnut wooden finish, this 20-year-old model is in great shape for its age. Equipped with impressive avionics and attractive additional equipment, this well-taken-care-of aircraft is ideal for travelers looking for class and comfort.



The 2014 Citation CJ4 is amongst the last Cessna jet models produced. Only several years old, this impressive jet is modern and luxurious. As a compact model with 7 seating options, CFS Jet's Cessna 2014 Citation CJ4 has modern amenities, technologies, and avionic features for private aircraft owners who want recent, innovative, and luxurious accessories on their plane.



Corporate Fleet Services has over 35 years of experience in providing national and international clients with quality private aircraft solutions. With options in renting and buying, the experienced brokers at CFS Jets work with client budgets to find the right private aircraft at the most attractive rates. Carrying an extraordinary inventory of Cessnas for sale, the team at CFS Jets is known for their extensive knowledge in the private jet market and quality aircraft solutions. Visit cfsjets.com/inventory to explore the inventory of Cessnas for sale.