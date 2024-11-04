Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2024 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is proud to offer a wide range of private aircraft models, including a Bombardier Challenger 604 for sale, to discerning buyers all over the globe. As one of the most successful Bombardier series', the 600 series features several aircraft models that are renowned for their reliability, comfort, and performance.



Whether for personal travel or business, these three 600 series models represent the pinnacle of luxury and efficiency in private aviation:



Challenger 604



The Challenger 604 has long been a reliable choice in business aviation. Powered by General Electric CF34-3B engines, this model has a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Its increased fuel capacity and updates to the wings and tail make way for longer flights. The reinforced undercarriage also supports higher takeoff and landing weights. Currently, Corporate Fleet Services is offering a Bombardier Challenger 604 for sale.



Challenger 605



Introduced in 2006, the Challenger 605 builds on the strengths of the 604 while offering some notable upgrades. Larger cabin windows provide more natural light and create a more open, comfortable feel. Inside the cockpit, the updated Collins Pro Line 21 system, with electronic flight bag capabilities, simplifies flight operations.



Challenger 650



The Challenger 650, first introduced in 2015, is the latest in the Challenger 600 series. With a redesigned cabin and modern finishes, it offers a more refined travel experience. The flight deck features advanced avionics, including the Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 system, with added capabilities like the Synthetic Vision System (SVS), making travel more comfortable.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is the premier choice for private aircraft sales and acquisitions services throughout the U.S., and around the world. Carrying a wide range of models for sale, including the Bombardier Challenger 604 for sale, Corporate Fleet Services offers unmatched expertise in connecting buyers and sellers.



With a reputation for professionalism and a commitment to seamless transactions, they handle every detail from listing to closing, ensuring that each aircraft receives the exposure and attention it deserves. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more!