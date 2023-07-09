Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a wide selection of private aircraft, including CJ aircraft for sale. A popular aircraft family manufactured by Cessna, CJ aircraft, or Citation Jet models, are recognized as a highly successful private jet series for corporate and personal use. According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are four jaw-dropping CJ aircraft for sale that are not only economical, but built for long-term use:



1) The CJ1 is the ideal choice for short trips, offering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. With its compact size and impressive range, it can effortlessly navigate airports with shorter runways.



2) As a larger and faster model within the Citation series, the CJ2 sets new standards for private jet travel. With increased seating capacity and enhanced speed, it accommodates a larger group of passengers while maintaining the exceptional performance.



3) The CJ3 stands out for its spacious cabin, providing ample room for passengers to relax and move around during flights. Its economical fuel consumption makes it a cost-effective option.



4) The CJ4 represents the epitome of superior and advanced private jet technology. With its extended range, increased speed, and enhanced avionics, it delivers an unparalleled flying experience. Offering a luxurious and well-appointed cabin, the CJ4 is the most innovative Citation model,catering to owners who demand the best in terms of performance, comfort, and advanced features.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is the best option for exploring CJ aircraft for sale due to their extensive industry experience and expertise. Working with an established legal, financial, and aviation network , Corporate Fleet Services has the resources and tools needed to effectively market and sell CJ aircraft.



With ample experience in used aircraft sales, CFS Jets ensures maximum exposure for sellers looking to put up their CJ aircraft for sale, and access to a wide selection of pre-owned aircraft options for buyers. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and their impressive inventory of CJ aircraft for sale!