Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has an extensive knowledge of private aircraft for sale, including Phenom jets for sale. Using their expertise in the private aircraft market, CFS Jets discusses the differences between two distinct Embraer Phenom jet models: 100 & 300.



For years the Embraer Phenom jet has been recognized for offering the largest fuselage profile in its sector, making Phenom jets for sale amongst the most sought-after executive aircraft on the market. As a durable and spacious aircraft, Phenom jets are a great option for corporations looking for reliable corporate aircraft. While both the Phenom 100 & 300 are recognized for their quality, each model has its own unique benefits.



Embraer Phenom 100

The Embraer Phenom 100 is a very lightweight jet that has a range of 1,178 nm. As the smaller Phenom jet of the two models, the Phenom 100 is the prototype for following Phenom jet models.



Embraer Phenom 300

The Embraer Phenom 300 is a single-pilot light jet with a range of 1,971 nm. With a larger interior and capacity, this luxurious executive jet model has more knots and maximum ceiling space than the Phenom 100.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an international private jet sales and acquisitions company that provides a range of impressive private jets, including Phenom jets for sale, to an international client base. As accredited dealers of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, Corporate Fleet Services has over 37 years of experience offering a range of private aircraft solutions to meet their client's business and/or personal needs. Through a comprehensive assessment of their client's budget and requirements, Corporate Fleet Services uses their international connections to improve private aircraft transactions for all parties involved.



From negotiation, contracting, inspections, marketing, research, and everything in-between, Corporate Fleet Services goes above and beyond to ensure seamless private jet sales and acquisitions. Learn more about Corporate Fleet Services and Phenom jets for sale by visiting cfsjets.com.