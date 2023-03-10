Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services is dedicated to helping their clients navigate the complicated world of aircraft transactions, such as the buying, selling, and pre-purchase inspection of Beechcraft King Airs for sale.



A highly-sought after private aircraft due to their affordability and reliability, Beechcraft King Airs have become popular amongst first-time buyers. However, just like any other private aircraft, buyers need to have a pre-purchase inspection conducted to ensure that they are getting the most from their investment. Here is what a pre-purchase inspection for a Beechcraft King Air includes:



Pre-purchase inspections include a thorough documentation review to ensure that all available aircraft records, such as logbooks, AD status, repairs, etc, are accounted for.



During the inspection, a visual inspection of the airframe will be conducted to ensure the structural integrity of the Beechcraft.



One of the most important aspects of inspection includes the avionics inspection, which is conducted to check function, equipment, damages, etc.



Not only is avionic equipment inspected, but the entire contents of the aircraft is inspected for potential loose, damaged, or corroded equipment.



When inspecting a Beechcraft King Air for sale inspectors will do a visual inspection of the engine to check for signs for damage.



Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, supervises pre-purchase inspections for a wide range of aircraft, including Beechcraft King Airs for sale. Overseeing the inspection of all aspects of Beechcrafts, the team of skilled brokers at CFS Jets keeps their client's personal check-list handy to ensure that their clients are getting exactly what they want from their purchase–this also gives buyers peace of mind!



In addition to overseeing pre-purchase inspections, Corporate Fleet Services also provides other broker services to facilitate the seamless transfer of private aircraft from seller to buyer. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about pre-purchase inspections, Beechcraft King Airs for sale, and other topics related to private aircraft transactions.