Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services carries a vast inventory of the best personal aircraft on the market. With an international client base, they have access to a range of quality aircraft models including:



- 1975 King Air 200- CFS Jets recommends the 1975 King Air 200 model that can be used for a range of purposes. From personal use, business use, and emergency services use, this reliable aircraft does it all.



- 2016 Embraer Legacy 450- The 2016 Embraer Legacy 450J is a safe and modern jet recognized for its safety and speed. This private aircraft is recommended to buyers searching for performance and class.



- 1996 Learjet 31A- As a larger twin-engine model, CFS Jets carries this powerful model that is known for its speed. Ideal for business use, the 1996 Learjet 31A combines the engine power of 35/36 with the longhorn wing style of 55 models.



- 1999 Pilatus PC-12/45- Ideal for new pilots and those that enjoy a lightweight single-engine aircraft, CFS Jets considers the 1999 Pilatus PC-12/45 as one of the safest aircraft options on the market.



- 2001 Gulfstream G100- For years Gulfstream has been recognized for its quality aircraft and the 2001 Gulfstream G100 is no exception. This mid-size private aircraft is one of only 22 G100s produced in a 5-year period.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is an internationally recognized private aircraft sales and acquisitions company that is dedicated to offering the best personal aircraft to its clients. Carrying a vast inventory of the safest and most reliable private aircraft on the market, Corporate Fleet Services works diligently to ensure that they meet their client's needs by handling the complicated aspects of due diligence, contracting, and efficient aircraft sales.



As an Accredited Dealer with the International Aircraft Dealer's Association, CFS Jets has kept up with the latest trends in the private aircraft market to meet its client's needs. For more info on CFS Jets and best personal aircraft options visit cfsjets.com.