Corporate Fleet Services has long been the preferred choice for private aircraft sales and acquisitions throughout the US and worldwide. Offering a range of the most respected aircraft models, including Cessna aircraft for sale, they provide comprehensive support and expertise to ensure a seamless transaction.



These three Cessna aircraft for sale, offered by Corporate Fleet Services, exemplify the qualities that have made Cessna a leading name in aviation. Here is a closer look these models:



1) 2023 Citation CJ4 Gen 2



The 2023 Citation CJ4 Gen 2 is a testament to Cessna's commitment to advancing technology and enhancing comfort. This jet offers exceptional speed, range, and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both short and long-distance travel. The interior is designed with passenger comfort in mind, featuring plush seating, advanced cabin management systems, and ample legroom.



The avionics suite is state-of-the-art, ensuring a smooth and safe flight experience. Whether for corporate travel or personal use, this Cessna aircraft for sale delivers an unmatched combination of performance and luxury.



2) 1979 Cessna 414A RAM VII



For those looking at a more classic model with proven reliability, the 1979 Cessna 414A RAM VII is an excellent option. This aircraft is renowned for its robust performance and durability. Equipped with RAM VII engines, it offers enhanced power and efficiency.



The spacious cabin provides comfort for passengers, making it a popular choice for private owners and charter operations. Its long history of dependable service makes it a worthy investment for anyone looking to own a versatile and enduring aircraft.



3) 2002 Citation Bravo



The 2002 Citation Bravo is another exceptional model from Cessna. Known for its efficiency and reliability, the Citation Bravo is a favorite among business travelers and private owners alike. Its impressive range allows for non-stop flights over considerable distances, and its performance in various weather conditions ensures reliability.



The cabin is designed for comfort, with modern amenities and seating configurations that cater to passenger needs. The Citation Bravo's blend of performance, comfort, and efficiency makes it a standout choice in the Cessna lineup.



About Corporate Fleet Services

