Corporate Fleet Services provides a range of jet sales and acquisitions services to private aircraft buyers and sellers around the globe. While some of the services provided by jet brokers are obvious, some of the tasks that jet brokers do may be surprising to readers.



High ticket investments such as private jets require the assistance of brokers to ensure optimal transactions. While it may be obvious that private jet brokers handle jet sales and acquisitions, most buyers/sellers do not realize that private aircraft brokers also handle aircraft listing services, professional comparisons, and pre-purchase inspections.



Aircraft Listing Services - Private jet brokers offer aircraft listing service to sellers that don't know where to start. With a comprehensive understanding of the market and market trends, brokers have the technology and knowledge needed to list private aircraft either online or in their own inventory.



Professional Comparisons - Using knowledge and modern technologies, private aircraft brokers provide their clients with in-depth marketing services, including analysis and research, to compare aircraft.



Pre-Purchase Inspections - Pre-purchase inspections are an important part of the sales/acquisitions process. Private jet brokers conduct these inspections to ensure that buyers are getting the most from their investment.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is a business aircraft sales and acquisitions company specializing in national and international aircraft transactions. Specializing in corporate jet sales, the team of private aircraft brokers at CFS Jets works with their clients one-on-one to find the ideal business aircraft for their wants, needs, and desires. More than connecting their clients with ideal jets for sale, Corporate Fleet Services takes on other complicated tasks associated with jet sales, including contracting & negotiations, research & analysis, aircraft listing services, and so much more.



With the goal of facilitating seamless jet sales and acquisitions, CFS Jets goes above and beyond to meet their clients' needs and exceed their expectations. To learn more about CFS Jets and explore their inventory of impressive jets for sale, visit cfsjets.com today!