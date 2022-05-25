Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services has a team of private jet brokers that provide a range of private jet sales and acquisitions services to an international clientele. Founded in 1984, Corporate Fleet Services understands the invaluable benefits that private jet brokers can provide, and shares this knowledge with their clients.



As a costly purchase, private aircraft are likely one of the most valuable investments that a buyer will make, which is why it is important for buyers and sellers to employ the help of a private jet broker. According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are some things that private jet brokers can do for their clients:



Peace of Mind

Private jet brokers advocate on their client's behalf to ensure that buyers and sellers are getting the most from their investments. In short, private jet brokers offer peace of mind, which does not have a price tag.



Guidance

Private jet brokers have access to information that can help buyers make the best choice when purchasing a private aircraft. This includes insider information on the market value, jet history, past owners, and more.



Contracting

There is a lot of legal documentation and processing that takes place when private aircraft are delivered from one set of hands to another. Private jet brokers work with attorneys to smooth over the details of contracting and ensure that all parties get what they want from transactions.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is a private jet sales and acquisitions service offering private jet broker services to the US and global audiences. As Accredited Dealers with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), Corporate Fleet Services has the connections, knowledge, and experience required to facilitate seamless private aircraft transactions.



With a transaction turnaround of less than 90 days, the private jet brokers at Corporate Fleet Services are the preferred choice for private aircraft sales and acquisition services. They are also renowned for their unparalleled customer service that is focused on building relationships first. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about the private jet brokers from Corporate Fleet Services!