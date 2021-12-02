Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services is an international aircraft sales and acquisitions company that offers a range of Cessna aircraft for sale. Mentioning that the holiday season is the perfect time for buyers to invest in private aircraft, Corporate Fleet Services mentions three Cessna aircraft in their inventory that makes for the perfect gift this Holiday season, which include:



1. 2008 Citation Mustang - The 2008 Citation Mustang brings style and performance to the table with Garmin G1000 Avionics Suite, Garmin GFC700 3 Axis Autopilot, and an advanced remote flight management system. This Cessna aircraft for sale also has a luxurious interior with leather seating and club configuration.



2. 2007 CJ3 - The 2007 CJ3 is ideal for corporate use and is equipped with a 3-Tube Collins Proline 21 EFIS Suite. Built to provide its passengers a smooth and luxurious ride, this Cessna aircraft has seven seating options and an elegant interior with a forward club seating configuration.



3. 1977 Citation I/SP - This 1970 Cessna aircraft has anything a buyer could want from an old school aircraft. With Dual VIR-30 Nav and red & tan accent stripes, this aircraft embodies the charms of the mid-70s, while still offering optimal performance.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an Accredited Dealer with the International Aircraft Dealers Association providing a range of private aircraft, including Cessna aircraft for sale. With nearly four decades of experience offering personal and corporate aircraft, Corporate Fleet Services works with their clients to find the right aircraft that meets their needs and budgetary requirements. From Citation Mustangs, CJ3s, Citation CJ1s, and more, Corporate Fleet Services has a range of Cessna aircraft for sale to meet any need, desire, and budget.



Skilled in aviation sales, purchases, contracting, marketing, and more, Corporate Fleet Services has the know-how and experience needed to handle any aviation transaction, making the process easy on their clients. Visit cfsjets.com to explore Cessna aircraft for sale!