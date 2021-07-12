Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services explains different types of aircraft ownership options for companies and individuals searching for corporate aircraft for sale.



Businesses and individuals that travel for work spend a great deal of time, money, and effort to travel commercially. From booking costly flights, finding transportation, and waiting in long lines, corporate travelers lose precious time that could be spent more productively.



Purchasing corporate aircraft for sale can save corporations and individuals countless hours otherwise wasted on commercial travel. However, there are several types of corporate aircraft ownership, which include:



- Fractional Ownership- Fractional ownership, or partial ownership, refers to owning a certain percentage of aircraft with groups of people or other companies. Fractional ownership allows buyers to offset the full expense of private aircraft.



- Shared Ownership- Shared ownership is much like fractional ownership, but offers more flexibility for shared owners that travel frequently.



- Full Ownership- Full ownership gives aircraft buyers a full range of flexibility and benefits. However, full ownership means that buyers are responsible for the full operation and maintenance of corporate aircraft--which means that owners are completely financially responsible for the aircraft.



