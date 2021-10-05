Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also referred to as CFS Jets buys and sells attractive aircraft including Cirrus jets for sale. With a vast knowledge of aircraft trends and private jet models, CFS Jets educates their buyers on the history of private jets and where they come from.



In the ripe year of 1984, the same year that Corporate Fleet Services was established, Cirrus Aircraft was founded by homemade plane tinkers Dale and Alan Klapmeier in Duluth, Wisconsin. While only a few planes were produced in the early days, the Klapmeiers continued to gain popularity with the VK30 Kit Plane, eventually setting up shop in Duluth, MD and Grand Forks, ND.



On the precipice of the new millenium, the iconic and widely popular SR22 was first produced by Cirrus, becoming the world's best selling general aviation plane just a short three years later in 2003. With a larger wing size and more powerful engine this piston aircraft continues to turn heads today.



Over the next 15 years Cirrus Aircraft produced noteworthy models including the SR22T, and their most noteworthy model to-date The Vision Jet. By the year 2015 Cirrus opened the Vision Center Campus in Knoxville, TN and since has opened the Vision Jet Flight Training Center--another memorable addition to their unforgettable legacy.



By 2018 The Vision Jet received the Robert J. Collier Trophy, making it one of the most highly sought-after aircraft on the planet. Today Cirrus continues to uphold a legacy of excellence that will endure for the ages.



Corporate Fleet Services has an impressive inventory of the best corporate and private aircraft on the market, including Cirrus jets for sale. With experience dating back to 1984 and a team of passionate and experienced professionals, Corporate Fleet Services has been going above and beyond to meet their client's needs and exceed their expectations. For over three decades, Corporate Fleet Services has been the preferred broker for international aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trades.



Corporate Fleet Services also has relationships with the world's most reputable financial institutions, enabling them to inventory the best private aircraft, including Cirrus jets for sale. Check out CFS Jets vast inventory here: cfsjets.com.