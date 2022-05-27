Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services is proud to provide a range of the world's top private aircraft, such as the Bonanza G36 for sale. As the aircraft model that is self-branded as "built for adventure" the Bonanza G36 for sale is a pilot's dream. Crafted for comfort and world-class quality, this private aircraft is ready for anything that comes its way, including an adventurous new owner.



According to Corporate Fleet Services here are some reasons why the Bonanza G36 is a highly sought-after private aircraft model:



- The Bonanza G36 Interior



This piston aircraft offers one of the most comfortable and luxurious rides for a piston-engine aircraft. With four different leather-seating layouts, the Bonanza provides optimal comfort without sacrificing hauling convenience.



- Advanced Display Technology



This impressive piston-engine aircraft is powered by GARMIN G1000 NXi avionics, making flight deck management a breeze. It also includes a glass touchscreen display for a sleek and modern look. Other technological features include a GMC 707 autopilot control panel and:



- Vertical Situation Display

- Guardian Integrated Carbon Monoxide Detector

- ADS-B Out and In

- IFR High and Low Charts with Night Mode

- Wireless data base and flight plan loading, and more!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has nearly 40 years of experience providing private aircraft sales and acquisition services to aircraft buyers and sellers all around the globe. Carrying some of the most sought-after private aircraft in their inventory, such as the Bonanza for sale, Corporate Fleet Services matches their clients with the ideal aircraft for their wants, needs, and budget. But it does not stop there!



Corporate Fleet Services streamlines aircraft transactions by handling all the complicated aspects of private aircraft sales, such as contracting, due diligence, pre-purchase inspections, and more. It is no wonder why Corporate Fleet Services is considered the premier private aircraft broker company in the world! Get in touch with CFS Jets to learn more about Bonanza G36 for sale and other luxury private aircraft. For more information, visit cfsjets.com.