Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services explains why the Cessna 172 Skyhawk is the ideal choice for flight schools that train new pilots. With its unique design, the Cessna 172 is manufactured to increase stability and visibility, which is crucial for aspiring pilots.



The Cessna Aircraft Company, now a Textron company, was a renowned, American-made small aircraft company out of Wichita, Kansas. Starting in 1927, Cessna holds an integral role in setting the standard in American aircraft manufacturing.



One of Cessna's most impressive aircraft from the 1950s included the Cessna 172 Skyhawk which has a safety score of fatal accident rates of .56 per 100,000 hours--a score that all manufacturers should strive for!



But what makes the Cessna so safe?



- Stability



This Cessna model is an incredibly stable and balanced model that is equipped with a tricycle gear (three-wheel design) that improves the stability of landing. Landing is in fact one of the most dangerous parts of flying, which is why it is crucial for new pilots to get a good handle on lading airplanes before going out on their own.



- Visibility



The 172 Skyhawk has a wing design that puts wings above the fuselage. This unique design feature allows new pilots a better view of terrain and runways--both important for learning the lay of the land, literally!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services prides itself on offering its clients a diverse selection of private aircraft, including Cessna for sale. With a reputation for excellence dating back to 1984, the team of private aircraft brokers at CFS Jets has kept up with the latest technologies, practices, and innovations in aircraft transactions to make the sales/acquisitions process hassle-free for their clients.



Using their vast connections with an international client base and some of the largest financial institutions on the planet, Corporate Fleet Services has the experience, financial force, and connections to facilitate efficient private aircraft transitions. Visit cfsjets.com for more details on aircraft models, including Cessna for sale!