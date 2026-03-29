Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a wide selection of private jets, including the Citation CJ4 for sale, that meet the unique requirements of discerning business leaders. As a highly sought-after private aircraft, the Citation CJ4 is renowned for its exceptional blend of speed, range, and efficiency, making it the perfect choice for executives who demand seamless travel and maximum productivity.



According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are some other reasons why a Citation CJ4 for sale are an ideal choice for business needs:



Range and Flexibility



The Citation CJ4 is engineered for endurance, offering over 2,000 nautical miles of nonstop range. Whether crossing the country or hopping between regions, the CJ4 eliminates unnecessary stops and can accommodate tight schedules and last-minute meetings with ease.



Single-Pilot Certified



Efficiency meets flexibility in the Citation CJ4's single-pilot certification. This FAA-approved feature allows for reduced crew requirements while maintaining peak performance and safety. It is a strategic choice for operators focused on cost control and operational simplicity.



Always Ready



A Citation CJ4 for sale is always ready for any business meeting or adventure. Its rapid readiness makes it a smart fit for companies and individuals who operate in fast-moving industries where opportunities do not wait.



Designed For Corporate Needs



A Citation CJ4 jet for sale is tailored for productivity and comfort. Its spacious 8-passenger interior is designed with executive functionality in mind, offering comfortable seating, intuitive layout, and luxury features.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is a leading choice for private aircraft sales and acquisitions. Currently offering an impressive 2017 Citation CJ4 for sale, they provide discerning buyers with access to a high-performance jet that blends efficiency, comfort, and advanced avionics. Visit cfsjets.com to make an offer on this jet or learn more about all of their private aircraft options for business and personal use.