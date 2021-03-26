Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services guides their clients through the process of jet aircraft sales so their clients can get the best possible return on investment.



With a comprehensive understanding of the complicated world of jet aircraft sales, CFS Jets helps their clients through marketing, aircraft transfer, and bill of sale.



Corporate Fleet Services not only assists private aircraft sellers put their aircraft on the market, but they advise clients on the best time to sell for optimal return on investment. Armed with an entire team of researchers, CFS Jets is setting the standard when it comes to private aircraft marketing. They also have connections with buyers all over the globe, so they can streamline sales.



The transfer of private aircraft is an important aspect of jet aircraft sales. Aircraft transfers should consist of removal of the FCC radio with current owner's name, turnover of all logbooks, and removal of original aircraft registration certification with original owner's name.



Bill of sale is a crucial component of jet aircraft sales. Corporate Fleet Service hooks their clients up with proper bills of sale and legal paperwork needed to complete transactions. By taking care of due diligence, CFS Jets makes jet sales hassle-free for sellers and buyers.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is a leader in jet aircraft sales on a national and international level. As members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, CFS Jets upholds the highest standard of professionalism and efficiency when it comes to jet aircraft sales and acquisitions. With nearly 40 years of experience and average turnaround times of less than three months, there is no business more equipped to handle private aircraft transactions than Corporate Feet Services.



From Cessna, Pilatus, Beechcraft, Gulfstream, and more, CFS Jets has a vast inventory of private aircraft in all sizes and styles. Looking for private aircraft? Call CFS Jets today at (704) 359-0007 or visit cfsjets.com/.