Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services has a vast inventory of personal aircraft, including the 1975 King Air for Sale. This King Air 200 model is an impressive and classic piece of machinery that leads in style, performance, and avionics.



The first King Air model from Beechcraft took to the sky in 1964. Recognized as a utility aircraft, the King Air model has been produced continually from 1964 until the present day. As the first of its kind, King Air models have been a staple in American aircraft with their sought-after design and performance.



- Style



This utility aircraft model has a regal blue leather interior that complements its cherry laminate cabinets. With a custom vinyl floor runner and cargo curtains, flyers can enjoy space and style aboard this King Air.



- Performance



This King Air for sale is produced for performance with 2 x 850 horsepower, 272 KIAS cruise speed, take-off distances of 1,942 FT, and a fuel burn rate of 92.5 GPH. With a gross weight of 12,500 lbs., this 1975 King Air model accommodates all of its owner's needs.



- Avionics



This private aircraft includes a range of impressive avionics including:



- Avidyne Flightmax 850 MFD

- Bendix RDR-1100 Color Radar

- BFGoodrich WX-500

- nBFGoodrich Skywatch SKY-497

- Sperry Autopilot, and more!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has a large inventory of quality aircraft including a King Air for sale. With over 35 years of experience providing their services to an international client base, Corporate Fleet Services has the manpower, experience, and connections to make private aircraft sales and acquisitions hassle-free for their clients.



Handling all aspects of due diligence and contracting, the team of brokers at Corporate Fleet Services works closely with its clients to gauge their wants, needs, and desires, providing them with the right personal aircraft to fit their requirements. From Cessna to Bombardier to Beechcraft King Airs, Corporate Fleet Services has it all! To learn more about this King Air for sale, visit cfsjets.com/ today!