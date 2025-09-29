Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2025 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has a Corso red 2021 Cirrus SR22T G6 GTS Cirrus jet for sale in their inventory. This Cirrus jet for sale is not just a plane, it is an experience that makes every flight smoother, safer, and more enjoyable.



With its state-of-the-art avionics and cutting-edge design, this two-seater jet is the perfect companion for passionate pilots seeking the ideal balance of performance and comfort–it also comes in an eye-catching Corso red color!



Seamless Control



The 2021 Cirrus SR22T G6 GTS is equipped with the Garmin GMA350C Digital Audio Panel, offering Bluetooth connectivity for clear and uninterrupted communication. Alongside the Garmin GFC-700 Digital Autopilot and Dual AHARS, this system guarantees a flight experience that is stable, precise, and smooth–ideal for pilots at every stage of the journey.



Unmatched Safety Features



Safety is a cornerstone of the Cirrus SR22T G6 GTS, featuring the renowned Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) for ultimate peace of mind. This safety feature makes it an ideal choice for pilots who prioritize security alongside performance. This Cirrus jet for sale is also outfitted with an Enhanced Vision System camera, providing enhanced visibility both in the air and on the runway.



Enhanced Flight Experience



Navigational precision is ensured through the inclusion of WAAS Certified GPS receivers and Garmin 12" LCD Displays, streamlining flight planning and offering easy access to critical information. The Garmin GTS 800 Traffic System adds an extra layer of awareness by keeping pilots informed of nearby air traffic, allowing for a heightened sense of control and confidence.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is the leading choice for private jet sales and acquisitions services not only in the US, but all over the world. Offering a range of pre-owned aircraft options, they ensure that their clients are matched with the ideal aircraft for their needs. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and this Cirrus jet for sale!