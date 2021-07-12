Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services has an impressive inventory of the finest aircraft on the market including a Beechcraft King Air for sale. This 1975 King Air 200 rules in avionics and design details.



The Beechcraft King Air has been in production for over four decades. As a well-built, flexible, and sleek model, these eight-seater private aircrafts are slow to burn fuel and great for distance travel.



With such a long manufacturing history, King Air 200 models have varying avionic features. With so many varying styles on the market, each model is unique, however, the quality and comfort of Beechcraft King Air models is unmatched. From reliability to comfort and efficiency, these private aircraft models are built to last.



The 1975 King Air 200 from Corporate Fleet Services offers:



Avionics:



- Dual Digital Chronometers

- Bendix RDR-1100 Color Radar

- 77 Cubic Foot O2 System

- Garmin GNS-530 Class B TAWS

- BFGoodrich WX-500, and more!



Design

This model has regal blue leather seating that complements its cherry laminate cabinetry. With a custom vinyl floor runner, this model was built for style. Equipped with 8 seating options, this small jet is ideal for corporate and personal use.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an aircraft sales and acquisitions company with an inventory of impressive aircraft, including the 1975 Beechcraft King Air for sale. Since its inception in 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has been going above and beyond to provide its clients with unmatched service and professionalism. Handling all the aspects of private aircraft transactions, Corporate Fleet Services makes buying and selling private aircraft stress-free for its clients.



The team of licensed and experienced brokers at Corporate Fleet Services has a comprehensive understanding of the private aircraft market, which enables them to help their clients get the most out of their purchases. For more information on CFS Jets and this Beechcraft King Air for sale, visit cfsjets.com today!