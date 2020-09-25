Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services is carrying an impressive Citation CJ3+ for sale that is a great option for private aircraft buyers looking for an aircraft ideal for personal and business use.



Cessna was a quality private aircraft manufacturing company dedicated to producing quality private aircraft for a range of buyers with all budgets and needs. As an American manufacturing corporation, Cessna once produced the highest volume of general aviation aircraft in the entire world. For private aircraft buyers looking for quality, Cessna is the best way to go.



Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has an impressive inventory of private aircraft on the market including a Citation CJ3+ for sale. This Cessna jet is not only ideal for private aircraft buyers looking for a personal aircraft, but buyers searching for a great business jet.



The Citation CJ3+ jet is a great option for aircraft buyers who are hoping to get a luxurious private plane for their travels. With executive and forward-facing leather seats, this Cessna has 7 seating options, perfect for friends and family.



The Cessna CJ3+ is also an excellent choice for executives searching for a practical aircraft that takes them to and from business engagements in and out of the United States. Equipped with foldout tables, this Citation CJ3+ for sale is ideal for getting work done on the go.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services prides itself on providing clients in the United States and throughout the globe with a range of private aircraft sales and acquisition services. With a team of honest private aircraft brokers on the job, CFS Jets takes every private aircraft sales and acquisition case seriously to give their valued clients the best service available.



With a reputation for excellence that dates back to the 1980s, CFS Jets has nearly 35 years of experience impressing private aircraft owners with their ample knowledge of aircraft sales and marketing. Equipped with a vast range of Cessna jets in their inventory, Corporate Fleet Services currently has a Citation CJ3+ for sale that's a great choice for both personal and business use. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about private Cessna jets.