Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, proudly offers a wide range of private pre-owned aircraft for sale. Currently, their inventory features four exceptional Pilatus PC-12 aircraft for sale–each one a standout in style, performance, and versatility, ready to deliver an unmatched private flying experience for buyers.



Pilatus has built a reputation as a premier Swiss aircraft manufacturer, known for producing versatile, reliable, and high-performance aircraft. The PC-12 series exemplifies their commitment to quality, combining efficiency, durability, and comfort in a single-engine turboprop.



CFS Jets' inventory includes these four Pilatus PC 12 aircrafts for sale, each offering the trusted craftsmanship synonymous with the Pilatus name:



1) 2019 Pilatus PC-12NG



A modern, low-time aircraft with an executive 6+2 seating configuration, offering exceptional comfort and performance. Stylish gray exterior, accented with Ferrari red and black for a sleek, contemporary look.



2) 2010 Pilatus PC-12NG



A versatile and spacious 8+2 passenger aircraft, ideal for both business and leisure travel. Features a refined beige leather interior with dual executive folding tables for in-flight productivity.



3) 2006 Pilatus PC-12/47



Offers a comfortable eight-passenger double club layout with high-gloss wood finishes and a forward refreshment center. A classic design that balances style, function, and long-range capability.



4) 2003 Pilatus PC-12/45 A



Reliable and a proven performer in the PC-12 lineup, this Pilatus PC 12 aircraft for sale is known for its durability and efficiency. Well-suited for buyers seeking a dependable aircraft with flexibility for various mission profiles.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has been a leading private aircraft sales and acquisitions service, offering personalized guidance and a range of Pilatus PC 12 aircraft for sale. Working directly with clients around the world, CFS Jets provides expert market knowledge, transparent communication, and end-to-end support to ensure every transaction is handled with professionalism and precision. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and Pilatus PC 12 aircraft for sale.