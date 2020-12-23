Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services offers planes for sale and for lease to fit the unique requirements of their clients.



Finding the right plane for sale can be difficult for first-time buyers. Whether clients are looking for short-term leases before making a purchase, or jumping in by buying their own aircraft, CFS Jets helps clients get exactly what they need.



Short-Term Leases



Short-term aircraft leases are a great idea for leisure and business travel. For clients looking for a short-term solution for air travel, leases are an affordable option that provides travelers with no-obligation, flexible, and affordable aircraft for short-term needs.



Advantages: Easy payments, less capital upfront, a variety of new aircraft models for lease, short-term commitments, and customizable options.



Planes for Sale



Purchasing aircraft is a big decision that must be taken seriously. When buyers are ready to take the plunge, the team of experienced brokers at Corporate Fleet Services is there to assist with the smooth transfer of aircraft for optimal results.



Advantages: Ownership, ROI, lower over-all cost, freedom of operation and modification, and tax benefits.



The aircraft brokers at CFS Jets help clients decide if leasing or purchasing is the ideal option based on an assessment of their budget, requirements, and desires.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets is a private aircraft sales and acquisitions company that handles all aspects of diligence, marketing, and contracting. With an impressive inventory of planes for sale, CFS Jets gets to know their clients personally to gauge their wants, desires, and needs to find the right aircraft option.



Using over 36 years of experience and strong alliances with the most respected institutions, CFS Jets gets the job done with sales and acquisitions times of less than 90 days. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and their leases and planes for sale.