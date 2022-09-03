Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services is a proud accredited dealer of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). First established in 1991, the International Aircraft Dealers Association came together to ensure aircraft buyers and sellers received the highest standards of experience, ethics, and trust when working with international aircraft dealers.



The IADA is composed of over 100 aviation businesses in over 100 countries, making up just a small 7% of the world's most reputable used aircraft dealers. According to Corporate Fleet Services, here is why aircraft buyers and sellers should work exclusively with accredited IADA dealers:



When IADA dealers are acting as an exclusive agent for sellers and buyers, they are not allowed to accept commission from more than one involved party.



In order to maintain transparency, IADA dealers do not hide, exaggerate, or misrepresent information and facts related to aircraft transactions.



When an IADA dealer recommends or suggests certain services, they need to disclose any potential financial benefits they will receive from use of those services.



Accredited IADA dealers are committed to continuously improving the quality of their products, operations, and services in order to offer a superior level of service that adheres to the utmost ethical standards.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is an international aircraft sales and acquisitions business accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association. With the ability to provide sales and acquisitions services throughout the globe, Corporate Fleet Services is internationally recognized as one of the best companies for seamless aircraft transactions.



Regardless if clients are buying or selling aircraft, Corporate Fleet Services ensures that their clients get the most from their investment by taking care of the several moving pieces of aircraft transactions such as marketing, leasing, contracts, inspections, and more. Visit cfsjets.com to connect with a Corporate Fleet Services International Aircraft Dealers Association accredited dealer today!