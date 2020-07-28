Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --CFS Jets provides national and international clients with a vast range of jet sales and acquisition services. Specializing in purchasing jets for sale, selling private aircraft, and leasing out jets, Corporate Fleet Services has gained a reputation for excellent service that outweighs other national competitors.



CFS Jets specializes in helping clients purchase jets for sale. From private clients to corporate clients the team of experienced brokers at CFS Jets assists buyers in assessing their budget, needs, and wants to find the right private aircraft at the right cost. Carrying an outstanding inventory of jets for sale, CFS Jets has private aircraft to fit any budget or desire. In addition to a vast inventory, CFS Jets has a quick turn-around time that gets clients in the air in less than 90 days.



Experienced aircraft brokers at Corporate Fleet Services assist private aircraft owners in selling their aircraft at reasonable rates. With an extensive knowledge of the market, CFS Jets knows the trends and patterns in private jet sales and purchases, helping clients get the most out of their investment. With a network of national and international buyers, brokers use their connections to make high-ticket sales for optimal value on all ends.



CFS Jets facilitates private jet leasing for individuals looking to rent out private aircraft for as short as six months, and as long as 10 years. Private aircraft leasing is an attractive option for individuals and corporations who are not ready to make a commitment to purchasing a private jet for sale but want to entertain the idea of owning their own aircraft without the long-term commitment. For whatever the reason, Corporate Fleet Services provides affordable leasing for private air travel.



About Corporate Fleet Services

CFS Jets is a comprehensive jet sales and acquisitions company with vast connections for buying, selling, and leasing private aircraft. With a favorable timeline and competitive rates, Corporate Fleet Services makes private aircraft sales hassle-free. By working with client budgets, the experienced team of private aircraft brokers at CFS Jets lends clients their extensive knowledge of private aircraft to make optimal jet purchases. Visit cfsjets.com to peruse CFS Jet's impressive inventory of private jets for sale.