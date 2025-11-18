Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2025 --Corporate Fleet Services, or CFS Jets, has been a top choice for private aircraft sales and acquisitions since 1984. Offering a range of impressive aircraft for sale, CFS Jets brings decades of experience, global reach, and unmatched industry knowledge to every transaction.



Currently CFS Jets is accepting offers for an impressive 2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 for sale. Here are some of the features that make this aircraft a worthwhile addition to any fleet:



Advanced Avionics and Safety Features



Outfitted with the advanced Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite, this aircraft offers precise navigation, streamlined communication, and comprehensive flight management. Fully equipped with ADS-B, RVSM, and WAAS capabilities, the system meets modern regulatory standards while enhancing route optimization and operational efficiency.



Luxurious Cabin and Comfort for All Passengers



Featuring a nine-passenger configuration, the cabin of this impressive Bombardier Challenger 300 for sale is designed for both functionality and luxury. The forward club seating arrangement encourages in-flight engagement, while the spacious layout allows for a restful travel experience. Enhanced with L5 Avance Wi-Fi, the environment is equally ideal for productivity and entertainment.



Impressive Performance and Efficiency



With 13,925 total flight hours, this 2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 for sale has a history of consistent operation and dependable upkeep. Known for its exceptional range and speed, the aircraft performs effortlessly for regional business trips to cross-country travel.



Ready for Immediate Use



Currently located in Dallas, TX, this Challenger 300 is ready for immediate sale. Its readiness minimizes downtime, offering a great opportunity for acquisition without delays often associated with new inventory or extended preparation periods.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is accepting offers on their 2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 for sale! From guiding first-time buyers, to supporting seasoned jet owners, the team at CFS Jets delivers personalized service, detailed market insights, and seamless end-to-end solutions. Whether upgrading a fleet or searching for the perfect private jet, clients trust CFS Jets to deliver results with precision and excellence. Visit cfsjets.com to make an offer.