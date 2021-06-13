Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services is searching for Falcon jets for sale.



Corporate Fleet Services works diligently to meet their client's needs, which is why CFS Jets is searching for a few models of Falcon jets for sale.



Falcon jets are a family of business jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation. As a French aircraft manufacturer founded in 1929, Dassault has been impressing private aircraft buyers with Falcon models since the 60s, each series more impressive than the last.



Corporate Fleet Services is on the search for these Falcon jet models:



- Falcon 50- This business jet model is a midsize and long-range model featuring a trijet layout. With an advanced wing design, the Falcon 50 is ideal for any flier headed on long business trips.



- Falcon 7X- The Falcon 7X is a revolutionary business aircraft that combines fighter jet technology with a stylish executive cabin. This model is the most advanced jet technology of the 21st century.



- Falcon 2000 EX or LX- These Falcon models are unparalleled in comfort, style, and performance. With slight aviation difference, the 2000 series is wide, robust, and reliable.



- Falcon 900 EX or LX- The 900 series is built for smooth operation and comfort. With comfort and craftsmanship at the forefront of their design, these jets are ideal for business or pleasure.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is seeking Falcon jets for sale! As an internationally celebrated and experienced private jet sales and acquisitions company, CFS Jets helps their clients get exactly what they're searching for. With an impressive inventory of the most attractive private aircraft on the market, Corporate Fleet Services presents their clients with a range of private jet options to fit any budget or desire.



In addition to their 37 years of experience, CFS Jets goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide their clients with the unmatched service they deserve. Call (704) 359-0007 or visit cfsjets.com to offer up or inquire about Falcon jets for sale!