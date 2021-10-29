Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a vast range of private airplanes for sale. Understanding that all their clients' needs differ, Corporate Fleet Services offers five distinct airplane sales and purchasing services to an international client base.



Private aircraft brokers have a big job to do. From ensuring successful aircraft transactions to complicated legal work, it's crucial that brokers put their clients' needs first; which is exactly what Corporate Fleet Services does with 5 distinct aircraft broker services:



1) Aircraft Listing Service - CFS Jets keeps ahead of market trends to ensure optimal aircraft transactions.



2) Aircraft Acquisition Services - Corporate Fleet Services works with their clients every step of the way to navigate the intricacies of the private aircraft acquisitions process.



3) Purchases - CFS Jets buys private aircraft to add to their inventory. Understanding that it can be difficult for sellers to get private aircraft off their hands, CFS Jets eliminates the burden for private jet sales by purchasing private planes.



4) International Sales - Corporate Fleet Services not only provides private jet broker services in the USA, but all around the globe!



5) Short Term Leasing - CFS Jets offers short term leasing services to clients that are not ready to commit to purchasing private aircraft.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an international private aircraft sales and acquisitions company that carries an impressive inventory of airplanes for sale. As an accredited dealer of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, Corporate Fleet Services has crafted a bullet-proof marketing strategy with average sales times of less than 90 days. By guiding their clients through the entire process of aircraft sales/acquisitions, Corporate Fleet Services alleviates the burden of stressful and complicated aircraft transactions for seamless experiences that benefit all involved parties.



From contracting, due diligence, marketing, and everything in between, Corporate Fleet Services provides a complete, reliable, and efficient service for all their clients. Visit cfsjets.com to explore Corporate Fleet Services' extensive inventory of airplanes for sale.