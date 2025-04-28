Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2025 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is a premier private aircraft broker offering a range of impressive aircrafts, including a Falcon jet for sale. This 2013 Falcon 2000LX not only offers exceptional performance and reliability, but also features a luxurious interior configuration designed for comfort and efficiency.



Here is a closer look at both the interior and exterior elements of this Falcon jet for sale:



The Interior



The 2013 Falcon 2000LX has an executive 10-passenger configuration designed to meet the demands of modern travel. With a forward four-place club arrangement, and an aft four-place conference group situated across a two-place club, the layout is both spacious and practical. Whether for business discussions or leisurely travel, this configuration ensures passengers enjoy ample space and privacy.



This Falcon jet for sale includes an aft lavatory and a forward jump seat, catering to longer flights and maximizing comfort for both passengers and crew. Every element of the interior has been meticulously designed, combining luxurious finishes with functional features, to create an inviting atmosphere.

The Exterior



The exterior of the 2013 Falcon 2000LX reflects the same attention to detail as its interior. Its sleek design, finished in Matterhorn White with turquoise and gray accent striping, commands attention! This elegant color scheme not only enhances the jet's aesthetic appeal, but also highlights its premium status in the private aviation market.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, renowned for providing top-tier pre-owned aircraft, offers the 2013 Falcon 2000LX as part of its inventory. This impressive Falcon jet for sale is a great choice for anyone seeking a lightly-used and reliable aircraft that gives exceptional value for the investment. With its sleek design and executive 10-passenger configuration, it delivers both luxury and functionality, making it a great choice for personal and executive use. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and this impressive Falcon jet for sale!