Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services carries an impressive inventory of Citation jets for sale. With models that range from the 2014 Citation CJ4, the 2002 Citation CJ2, the 2008 Citation Mustang, and more, CFS Jets offer citation jets for sale for any need and budget.



Citation jets have been a popular private aircraft option since 1972. Continually coming out with new models and functions, there is a range of Cessa Citation jets for any budget and need. Corporate Fleet Services offers a broad range of Citation jets for sales with a range of different features.



The 2014 Citation CJ4 jet is an ideal private jet option built with comfort and style in mind. This economical jet offers attractive interior options that include 7 passenger seats with 4 seat club configuration options. In addition to its attractive interior, this Citation jet includes impressive equipment such as a FA2100 flight data recorder, Dual Com/ Dual Nav/ Single ADF, and individual monitor options. Whether buyers are looking to buy for business or pleasure, the 2014 Citation CJ4 is an ideal choice.



The 2002 Citation CJ2 is an older model Citation jet for sale with a lot to offer. This jet includes two executive writing tables, making it a practical option for business use. In addition to its many attractive interior features, the 2002 Citation CJ2 is equipped with impressive avionics like Garmin GTX-335 ADS-B out transponder technology, Skywatch HP TRC-899 TCAS I, and Rockwell Collins ADC-3000 Autopilot for convenient use.



The 2008 Citation Mustang lives up to its name with an attractive interior and exterior. Smaller than other Citation models, this jet holds 4 passengers comfortably, offering modern leather seating and homey carpeting. Built for speed and endurance, the 2008 Citation Mustang has Garmin G1000 avionics.



Corporate Fleet Services offers a range of Citation Jets for sale that are attractive, impressive, and affordable. With a range of different models to choose from, Citation jets are ideal for business or personal use.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has offered quality Citation jets for sale for over 30 years. With a team of experienced aviation brokers, CFS Jets is one of the leading private jet sales and acquisition companies in the world. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Corporate Fleet Services.